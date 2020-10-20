Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPEAF. Bank of America downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.