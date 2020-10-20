GreenMed Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.78 or 0.04685265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed (GRMD) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

