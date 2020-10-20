Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 7,283,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,196.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GBOOF opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

