Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $102.74 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $113.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,782.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $57,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,526,397 shares of company stock valued at $760,971,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

