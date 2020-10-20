H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in September

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

