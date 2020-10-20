H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.65. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

