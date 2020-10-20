Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.