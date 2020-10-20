Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,337 shares of company stock worth $2,528,333. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

