Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,333 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

