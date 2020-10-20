Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €126.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.35 ($175.70).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €129.40 ($152.24) on Friday. Hannover Rück SE has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of €135.35 and a 200 day moving average of €142.75.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

