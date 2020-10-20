Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 123 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 3,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,515.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,439.76. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

