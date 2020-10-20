Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 133 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

