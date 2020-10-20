Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $33,369,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.