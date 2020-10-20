Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC cut their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

