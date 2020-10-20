Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

