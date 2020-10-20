Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

