Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

