Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,016 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Pfizer by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

