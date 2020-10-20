Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 220 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

Shares of GS stock opened at $205.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

