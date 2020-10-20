Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 272 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.