Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 52 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in KLA by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $206.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.79. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $223.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $286,626.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $60,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,994 shares of company stock worth $12,026,924. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

