Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 66 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,521.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,443.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

