Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 69 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

