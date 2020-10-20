Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Astec Industries by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

