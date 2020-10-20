HC Wainwright Increases Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $222.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.27.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $203.77.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

