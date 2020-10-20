H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.
Shares of HEES stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.