H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of HEES stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.41.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.