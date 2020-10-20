Head-To-Head Comparison: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) & National Lampoon (NASDAQ:NLMP)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) and National Lampoon (OTCMKTS:NLMP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Gaia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of National Lampoon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gaia and National Lampoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39% National Lampoon N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gaia has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Lampoon has a beta of 29.91, suggesting that its share price is 2,891% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gaia and National Lampoon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Lampoon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaia presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.38%. Given Gaia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than National Lampoon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaia and National Lampoon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $53.98 million 4.02 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -11.41 National Lampoon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Lampoon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaia.

Summary

National Lampoon beats Gaia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into four channels, including Yoga, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

National Lampoon Company Profile

National Lampoon Inc. engages in the comedy publication business. It publishes National Lampoon, a humor magazine; and Animal House, a comedy film, as well as franchises films, such as Vacation and Van Wilder. The company was formerly known as J2 Communications Inc. and changed its name to National Lampoon Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

