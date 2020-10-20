Head to Head Comparison: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and TORM (NYSE:TRMD)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -412.61, meaning that its share price is 41,361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and TORM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $704.33 million 0.90 -$48.49 million ($0.94) -11.48 TORM $693.00 million 0.74 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scorpio Tankers and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 1 2 6 0 2.56 TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 130.54%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than TORM.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TORM pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.6%. Scorpio Tankers pays out -42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scorpio Tankers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TORM has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers 16.42% 7.80% 3.03% TORM 17.76% 14.49% 7.21%

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.