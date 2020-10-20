Head to Head Comparison: Terex (NYSE:TEX) versus Wowjoint (NYSE:BWOWF)

Terex (NYSE:TEX) and Wowjoint (OTCMKTS:BWOWF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terex and Wowjoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terex $4.35 billion 0.39 $54.40 million $3.25 7.54 Wowjoint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Terex has higher revenue and earnings than Wowjoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Terex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Terex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Terex and Wowjoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terex 0.34% 6.70% 1.84% Wowjoint N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Terex has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wowjoint has a beta of 4.38, suggesting that its stock price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Terex and Wowjoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terex 2 11 3 0 2.06 Wowjoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terex presently has a consensus target price of $25.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Terex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Terex is more favorable than Wowjoint.

Summary

Terex beats Wowjoint on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects. The company also provides materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and pavers, and conveyors under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Terex Finlay, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, Terex Conveying Systems, and Terex Bid-Well brand names. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; various quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and building roads and bridges, as well as landscaping and biomass production industries. In addition, it designs, manufactures, services, refurbishes, and markets rough terrain and tower cranes use to move materials and equipment on rugged or uneven terrain and tower cranes, and lift construction material and place at point of use under the Terex brand. Further, the company provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Wowjoint Company Profile

Wowjoint Holdings Limited provides infrastructure solutions for customized heavy duty lifting and carrying machinery used in various projects worldwide. The company's machine supply products include bridge erection machines, such as launching machines, and MSS and molds; material handling products comprising special carriers, straddle carriers, slab mobilift with double cantilevers, wind power handling equipment, and gantry cranes; and trollies that include tire, flat, and low frame trollies, as well as trollies for transporting railway panels. Its machine supply products also comprise bridge replacement gantries for highway and railway bridges; and marine hoists. In addition, the company offers rental services for equipment, including T-beam launching machines, segment lifters, special launching carriers, special carriers, tire trollies, and mobilift with double cantilevers. Further, it provides various construction and engineering services related to bridge construction and rail services, such as solutions on erection of prefabricated bridge/viaduct and rebuilding replacement of old bridges. Additionally, the company offers subcontracting services comprising job sit services through operating machines for bridge erection, bridge rebuilding, lifting, and transporting at prefabrication yards, as well as equipment move commissioning. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, China.

