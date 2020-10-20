Head-To-Head Review: IMV (IMV) vs. Its Rivals

IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) is one of 716 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IMV to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get IMV alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IMV and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 0 0 0 N/A IMV Competitors 7328 19981 37908 1529 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.51%. Given IMV’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMV has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -7,814.78% -328.42% -122.44% IMV Competitors -3,169.92% -184.54% -30.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMV and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $430,000.00 -$20.62 million -8.71 IMV Competitors $1.96 billion $234.77 million -1.66

IMV’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IMV. IMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

IMV has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMV’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of IMV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IMV rivals beat IMV on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company develops DPX-Survivac, T cell activating immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for ovarian cancer and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It also develops DPX-RSV, a B cell epitope peptide vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7; and vaccine candidates for malaria and the Zika virus. IMV Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis and The Wistar Institute; and a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.