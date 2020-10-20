Head-To-Head Survey: Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) versus Silvergate Capital (OTCMKTS:SI)

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Southern Michigan Bancorp and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Silvergate Capital has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 19.15% 9.15% 0.92% Silvergate Capital 21.02% 6.64% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $40.21 million 1.73 $8.62 million N/A N/A Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 3.41 $24.85 million $1.14 15.51

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

