Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.45.

Shares of HQY opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthequity by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 79.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

