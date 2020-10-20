Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Down to $335.00

Shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $335.00, but opened at $325.50. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $321.34, with a volume of 9,424 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Helical plc (HLCL.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.14 million and a PE ratio of 10.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 317.37.

In other Helical plc (HLCL.L) news, insider Gerald A. Kaye bought 340 shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £901 ($1,177.16).

About Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.