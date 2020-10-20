Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

HSIC opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 628,306 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 417,250 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 352,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 350,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

