Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.05 million, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 71.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

