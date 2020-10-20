Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE HESM opened at $17.07 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 190.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

