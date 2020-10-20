Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.24.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -467.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

