Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 178.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 351.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.94. 4,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.58, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

