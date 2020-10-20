Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of HIFS opened at $198.54 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $423.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.38.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.