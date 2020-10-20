Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HIFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.38. The company has a market cap of $423.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $216.82.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

