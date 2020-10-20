HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €106.67 ($125.49).

Shares of HOT opened at €68.15 ($80.18) on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a one year high of €175.00 ($205.88). The business has a fifty day moving average of €70.75 and a 200 day moving average of €74.07.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

