Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Home Depot by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $283.73 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura raised their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

