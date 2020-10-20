Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

