Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after buying an additional 466,421 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $284.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.72. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

