Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 576,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of HNHPF stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Europe, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

