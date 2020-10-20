Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 576,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of HNHPF stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
