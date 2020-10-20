Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $58.62 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00048566 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Horizen has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00526031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,194,312 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC, OKEx, Upbit, COSS, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

