Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Icade alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Icade has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.