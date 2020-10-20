Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Iclick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 million, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.97. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

