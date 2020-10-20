Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLK. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Iclick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ICLK opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

