Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Icon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.45.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.48. Icon has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $215.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts expect that Icon will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Icon by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

